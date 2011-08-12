Qatar's United Development Company Q4 profit rises 81 pct
Qatari real estate developer United Development Company reported a 81 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit late on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.
SEOUL, Aug 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 12 -274.7* -254.9 491.6 Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1 Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9 Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9 Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3 Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2 Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5 Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9 Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6 Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5 July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5 July 28 -123.2 51.2 130.9 July 27 -43.9 277.6 -257.1 July 26 -30.2 271.6 -169.2 July 25 -62.5 25.4 141.2 Month to date -4,837.8 2,288.0 2,322.4 Year to date -5,560.0 2,875.8 4,665.0 Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for an ninth consecutive session, bringing their total sales for the period to 5,084.6 billion won ($4.7 billion) ($1 = 1081.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Feb 7 Conflicting messages from the White House have left U.S. brokerage firms and lobbyists unsure whether a controversial rule governing retirement advice will ever be put in place, but they are taking no chances and complying anyway.
DUBAI, Feb 8 Qatar's Barwa Real Estate , one of the Gulf Arab state's largest listed developers, swung to a fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, according to Reuters calculations.