SEOUL, Aug 12 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 12 -274.7* -254.9 491.6 Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1 Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9 Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9 Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3 Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2 Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5 Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9 Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6 Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5 July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5 July 28 -123.2 51.2 130.9 July 27 -43.9 277.6 -257.1 July 26 -30.2 271.6 -169.2 July 25 -62.5 25.4 141.2 Month to date -4,837.8 2,288.0 2,322.4 Year to date -5,560.0 2,875.8 4,665.0 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for an ninth consecutive session, bringing their total sales for the period to 5,084.6 billion won ($4.7 billion) ($1 = 1081.650 Korean Won) (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)