SEOUL, Aug 16 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Aug 16 661.2 -193.3 -341.7
Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4
Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1
Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9
Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9
Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3
Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2
Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5
Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9
Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6
Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5
July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5
July 28 -123.2 51.2 130.9
July 27 -43.9 277.6 -257.1
July 26 -30.2 271.6 -169.2
Month to date -4,181.1 2,095.7 1,927.5
Year to date -4,903.4 2,683.4 4,270.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
