By Joonhee Yu

SEOUL, Aug 18 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Aug 18 -165.8 -317.2 610.6 Aug 17 -9.7 -19.7 -2.1 Aug 16 662.0 -193.8 -394.4 Aug 12 -279.2 -253.9 491.4 Aug 11 -282.6 140.1 108.1 Aug 10 -1,275.9 -237.1 1,555.9 Aug 09 -1,171.7 911.3 119.9 Aug 08 -81.6 645.8 -733.3 Aug 05 -405.3 898.0 -572.2 Aug 04 -440.6 -120.5 472.5 Aug 03 -781.5 279.6 717.9 Aug 02 -371.0 -75.6 680.6 Aug 01 247.2 101.4 -518.5 July 29 -149.9 149.4 114.5 July 28 -123.2 51.2 130.9 Month to date -4,355.8 1,758.4 2,536.4 Year to date -5,078.0 2,346.1 4,879.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Joonhee Yu)