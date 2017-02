SEOUL, Sept 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 07 -329.6* 330.1 -132.4 Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7 Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0 Sep 02 -80.0 -279.3 396.7 Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5 Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9 Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6 Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7 Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4 Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5 Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1 Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4 Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9 Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5 Aug 18 -153.0 -327.0 610.9 Month to date -88.5 -619.4 757.4 Year to date -5,434.6 2,3277.9 4,932.3 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for a third consecutive session, bringing their total sales for the period to 1173.9 billion won ($1.09 billion). ($1 = 1074.800 Korean Won) (Reporting By Joonhee Yu)