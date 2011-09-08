SEOUL, Sept 8 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Sep 08 -26.9* 561.6 -500.3
Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1
Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7
Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0
Sep 02 -80.0 -279.3 396.7
Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5
Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9
Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6
Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7
Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4
Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5
Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1
Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4
Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9
Aug 19 -256.8 -311.3 161.5
Month to date -113.6 -60.2 258.4
Year to date -5,459.7 2,937.1 4,433.2
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for a fifth consecutive
session, bringing their total sales for the period to 1,206.1
billion won ($1.13 billion).
($1 = 1071.800 Korean Won)
(Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)