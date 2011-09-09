SEOUL, Sept 9 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Sep 09 -110.0* 39.2 145.7
Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9
Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1
Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7
Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0
Sep 02 -80.0 -279.3 396.7
Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5
Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9
Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6
Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7
Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4
Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5
Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1
Aug 23 -70.0 425.0 -200.4
Aug 22 -239.9 190.7 -190.9
Month to date -198.6 -45.8 404.5
Year to date -5,544.8 2,951.6 4,579.3
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for a sixth consecutive
session, bringing their total sales for the period to 1.29
billion won ($1.2 billion).
($1 = 1075.150 won)
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)