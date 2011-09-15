SEOUL, Sept 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 15 -185.3* 125.3 4.7 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7 Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9 Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1 Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7 Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0 Sep 02 -80.0 -279.3 396.7 Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5 Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9 Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6 Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7 Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4 Aug 25 -46.7 160.8 -54.5 Aug 24 91.1 -34.5 243.1 Month to date -1,074.4 160.7 861.9 Year to date -6,420.5 3,158.1 5,036.7 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net sellers for eight consecutive session, bringing their total sales for the period to 2,167 billion won ($1.96 billion) ($1 = 1107.800 won) (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by Chris Lewis)