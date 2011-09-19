SEOUL, Sept 19 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 19 5.0 150.5 40.4 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7 Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9 Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1 Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7 Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0 Sep 02 -80.0 -279.3 396.7 Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5 Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9 Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6 Aug 29 -164.8 319.8 -195.7 Aug 26 -61.5 177.1 -140.4 Month to date -982.7 921.0 -201.7 Year to date -6,328.8 3,918.4 3,973.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)