BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
SEOUL, Sept 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 22 -304.5 40.8 762.0 Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0 Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9 Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7 Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9 Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1 Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7 Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0 Sep 02 -80.0 -279.3 396.7 Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5 Aug 31 268.0 24.0 -342.9 Aug 30 198.4 -288.7 15.6 Month to date -1,190.6 1,218.9 -37.7 Year to date -6,536.8 4,216.3 4,137.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Seongbin Kang)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.