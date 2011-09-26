SEOUL, Sept 26 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 26 -256.6 384.5 -437.3 Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1 Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5 Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0 Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9 Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7 Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9 Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1 Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7 Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0 Sep 02 -80.0 -279.3 396.7 Sep 01 1,092.6 -267.4 -684.5 Month to date -2,111.5 1368.3 432.6 Year to date -7,457.6 -4,365.6 4,607.5 Source: The Korea Exchange

($1 = 1169.900 Korean Won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by David Chance)