SEOUL, Sept 27 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Sep 27 170.5 20.4 -320.4
Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5
Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1
Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5
Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0
Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9
Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3
Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5
Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2
Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7
Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7
Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9
Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1
Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7
Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0
Month to date -1,942.6 1388.1 114.0
Year to date -7,288.7 -4,385.5 4,288.8
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Iktae Park)