SEOUL, Sept 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 27 170.5 20.4 -320.4 Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5 Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1 Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5 Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0 Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9 Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7 Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9 Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1 Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7 Sep 05 -331.9 -434.1 740.0 Month to date -1,942.6 1388.1 114.0 Year to date -7,288.7 -4,385.5 4,288.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park)