BRIEF-Columbus Energy to raise up to 3.0 mln zlotys in series A bonds
* Said on Monday that it will issue up to 3,000 series A bonds of total nominal value of up to 3.0 million zlotys ($748,503)
SEOUL, Sept 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 28 308.6 84.9 -53.7 Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2 Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5 Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1 Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5 Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0 Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9 Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7 Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9 Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1 Sep 06 -439.6 31.2 437.7 Month to date -1,635.6 1,476.5 58.5 Year to date -6,981.7 4,473.9 4,233.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Joonhee Yu)
* Said on Monday that it will issue up to 3,000 series A bonds of total nominal value of up to 3.0 million zlotys ($748,503)
PARIS, Feb 7 Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said in a newspaper interview on Tuesday that policymakers should refrain from making unilateral comments on exchange rates, in a reply to criticism of a low euro from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Says Jan net profit at 129.3 million yuan ($18.80 million)