SEOUL, Sept 29 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 29 122.5* 207.9 -299.6 Sep 28 322.3 69.6 -55.3 Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2 Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5 Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1 Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5 Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0 Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9 Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Sep 09 -113.2 42.4 145.7 Sep 08 -2.0 536.8 -499.9 Sep 07 -327.7 327.7 -131.1 Month to date -1,499.4 1,669.0 -242.7 Year to date -6,845.4 4,666.4 3,932.1 Source: The Korea Exchange

*Foreign investors were net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 613.8 billion won ($524 million). ($1 = 1170.850 Korean Won) (Reporting By Iktae Park)