Morgan Stanley exploring move to Manhattan's West Side -WSJ
Feb 9 Morgan Stanley is exploring a move to Hudson Yards, the vast development site on Manhattan's West Side, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
SEOUL, Oct 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 5 -299.8 -74.7 77.3 Oct 4 -451.1 -201.8 650.3 Sep 30 30.5 -25.4 -4.2 Sep 29 3.9 -53.6 49.4 Sep 28 322.3 69.6 -55.3 Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2 Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5 Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1 Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5 Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0 Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9 Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2 Sep 14 -687.3 78.1 452.7 Month to date -750.9 -276.5 727.7 Year to date -7,377.1 4,340.1 4,472.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Joonhee Yu; Editing by David Chance)
NEW YORK, Feb 9 Independent brokerage LPL Financial Holdings Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that surged 56 percent as an increase in advisory assets helped soften the costs of an uncertain regulatory environment.
SINGAPORE, Feb 10 Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.