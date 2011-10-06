Oct 6 Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Oct 06 118.1 452.7 -717.1
Oct 05 -299.5 -75.3 77.8
Oct 04 -451.1 -201.8 650.3
Sep 30 30.5 -25.4 -4.2
Sep 29 3.9 -53.6 49.4
Sep 28 322.3 69.6 -55.3
Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2
Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5
Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1
Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5
Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0
Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9
Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3
Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5
Sep 15 -185.4 127.1 4.2
Month to date -632.5 175.6 11.1
Year to date -7,258.8 4,792.3 3,756.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting By Iktae Park)