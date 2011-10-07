SEOUL, Oct 7 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 07 373.1 448.3 -869.7 Oct 06 114.6 452.5 -713.9 Oct 05 -299.5 -75.3 77.8 Oct 04 -451.1 -201.8 650.3 Sep 30 30.5 -25.4 -4.2 Sep 29 3.9 -53.6 49.4 Sep 28 322.3 69.6 -55.3 Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2 Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5 Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1 Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5 Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0 Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9 Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3 Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5 Month to date -262.9 623.8 -855.4 Year to date -6,889.1 5,240.4 2,889.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim)