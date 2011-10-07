SEOUL, Oct 7 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Oct 07 373.1 448.3 -869.7
Oct 06 114.6 452.5 -713.9
Oct 05 -299.5 -75.3 77.8
Oct 04 -451.1 -201.8 650.3
Sep 30 30.5 -25.4 -4.2
Sep 29 3.9 -53.6 49.4
Sep 28 322.3 69.6 -55.3
Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2
Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5
Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1
Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5
Sep 21 272.6 53.6 -324.0
Sep 20 -176.1 203.5 -273.9
Sep 19 5.0 150.6 40.3
Sep 16 87.9 607.9 -1,103.5
Month to date -262.9 623.8 -855.4
Year to date -6,889.1 5,240.4 2,889.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim)