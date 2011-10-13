SEOUL, Oct 13 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Oct 13 438.8 -168.9 -189.1
Oct 12 -3.1 230.1 -58.3
Oct 11 329.9 206.3 -595.7
Oct 10 -101.8 289.0 -96.9
Oct 07 381.3 439.8 -869.5
Oct 06 114.6 452.5 -713.9
Oct 05 -299.5 -75.3 77.8
Oct 04 -451.1 -201.8 650.3
Sep 30 30.5 -25.4 -4.2
Sep 29 3.9 -53.6 49.4
Sep 28 322.3 69.6 -55.3
Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2
Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5
Sep 23 -667.7 -231.6 907.1
Sep 22 -301.1 37.2 762.5
Month to date 409.1 1,171.9 -1,795.1
Year to date -6,217.2 5,788.5 1,949.7
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting By Joonhee Yu)