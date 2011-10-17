SEOUL, Oct 17 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS* INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Oct 17 249.0 50.0 -359.6
Oct 14 42.9 69.0 -102.1
Oct 13 442.1 -171.5 -189.8
Oct 12 -3.1 230.1 -58.3
Oct 11 329.9 206.3 -595.7
Oct 10 -101.8 289.0 -96.9
Oct 07 381.3 439.8 -869.5
Oct 06 114.6 452.5 -713.9
Oct 05 -299.5 -75.3 77.8
Oct 04 -451.1 -201.8 650.3
Sep 30 30.5 -25.4 -4.2
Sep 29 3.9 -53.6 49.4
Sep 28 322.3 69.6 -55.3
Sep 27 169.0 23.8 -322.2
Sep 26 -258.2 384.0 -435.5
Month to date 704.2 1,288.3 -2,257.6
Year to date -5,922.0 5,904.9 1,487.3
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for three consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
734 billion won ($634.8 million).
($1 = 1156.100 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Seongbin Kang; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)