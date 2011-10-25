SEOUL, Oct 25 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Oct 25 357.0 -194.5 -177.7
Oct 24 178.0 285.0 -736.8
Oct 21 -264.1 210.6 26.3
Oct 20 -113.4 5.5 90.6
Oct 19 -31.4 -110.2 59.6
Oct 18 145.9 230.7 212.3
Oct 17 250.5 45.5 -359.3
Oct 14 42.9 69.0 -102.1
Oct 13 442.1 -171.5 -189.8
Oct 12 -3.1 230.1 -58.3
Oct 11 329.9 206.3 -595.7
Oct 10 -101.8 289.0 -96.9
Oct 07 381.3 439.8 -869.5
Oct 06 114.6 452.5 -713.9
Oct 05 -299.5 -75.3 77.8
Month to date 977.8 1,710.9 -2,778.9
Year to date -5,648.5 6,327.5 966.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)