SEOUL, Oct 27 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 27 170.5 209.0 -506.3 Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4 Oct 25 394.6 -189.0 -178.9 Oct 24 178.0 285.0 -736.8 Oct 21 -264.1 210.6 26.3 Oct 20 -113.4 5.5 90.6 Oct 19 -31.4 -110.2 59.6 Oct 18 145.9 230.7 212.3 Oct 17 250.5 45.5 -359.3 Oct 14 42.9 69.0 -102.1 Oct 13 442.1 -171.5 -189.8 Oct 12 -3.1 230.1 -58.3 Oct 11 329.9 206.3 -595.7 Oct 10 -101.8 289.0 -96.9 Oct 07 381.3 439.8 -869.5 Month to date 1,045.0 1,975.0 -3,337.8 Year to date -5,581.3 6,591.6 407.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)