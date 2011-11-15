BRIEF-Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings says raised $9.75 mln in equity financing - SEC filing
Feb 7 Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings :
SEOUL, Nov 15 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 15 -82.3 -22.5 38.3 Nov 14 133.4 255.2 -454.6 Nov 11 -265.0 279.0 207.0 Nov 10 -504.8 79.4 628.2 Nov 09 -267.3 -34.6 -60.6 Nov 08 27.1 -65.6 -107.1 Nov 07 137.9 -19.7 96.2 Nov 04 69.2 460.2 -822.3 Nov 03 -39.0 -175.8 458.4 Nov 02 -350.6 268.2 198.8 Nov 01 167.3 9.3 -15.8 Oct 31 139.0 -271.4 247.7 Oct 28 471.3 252.6 -667.9 Oct 27 171.4 208.1 -508.8 Oct 26 -95.9 49.5 -51.4 Month to date -974.5 1,033.0 166.5 Year to date -5,944.6 7,604.9 151.0
Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Tae-Yi Kim; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
Feb 7 Twin Cities Hospitality Partners Holdings :
* Euro zone spreads widest in years (Adds oil price settlement, higher dollar, European close; Updates throughout)
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 Including funds that banks set aside to cover potential losses, known as capital buffers, in the annual stress tests that U.S. regulators administer to financial institutions would lead to big banks holding more capital, the federal office that monitors risks to the financial system said on Tuesday.