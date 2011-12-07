SEOUL, Dec 7 Daily net trading in shares
on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Dec 07 -43.7* 349.6 -287.8
Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4
Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7
Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5
Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9
Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9
Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0
Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3
Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0
Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5
Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1
Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0
Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7
Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9
Nov 17 -338.5 -7.2 265.0
Month to date 475.6 2,399.8 -2,631.3
Year to date -7,153.3 11,292.3 -2,616.7
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
362.3 billion korean won ($320.3 million)
($1 = 1131.2000 Korean won)
(Reporting By Iktae Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)