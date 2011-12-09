UPDATE 3-Oil rises on 90 pct compliance on OPEC output deal
* Stocks to fall by 600,000 bpd in 6 mths at current rates -IEA (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
SEOUL, Dec 9 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 09 -431.2 21.7 578.4 Dec 08 203,4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5 Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9 Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9 Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0 Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3 Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0 Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5 Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1 Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0 Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7 Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9 Month to date 266.0 2,362.3 -2,078.3 Year to date -7,362.9 11,254.9 -2,063.7 Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting By Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Stocks to fall by 600,000 bpd in 6 mths at current rates -IEA (Updates throughout, changes dateline, previous SINGAPORE)
COPENHAGEN, Feb 10 Danish wind turbine maker Vestas Wind Systems has leapt to the top spot in the U.S. wind market, overtaking General Electric, data from a wind industry trade group shows.
PRAGUE, Feb 10 Czech lender MONETA Money Bank aims to accelerate lending growth this year as part of its plan to turn around declining profits, Chief Executive Tomas Spurny said on Friday.