SEOUL, Dec 12 Daily net trading in shares
on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Dec 12 -1.8 -125.6 -66.7
Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1
Dec 08 203,4 -41.5 -24.9
Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3
Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4
Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7
Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5
Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9
Nov 30 395.1 167.0 -638.9
Nov 29 414.7 246.5 -956.0
Nov 28 -193.5 377.9 -370.3
Nov 25 -353.4 289.5 36.0
Nov 24 -270.6 362.5 -53.5
Nov 23 -420.0 -2.6 372.1
Nov 22 -321.6 137.7 177.0
Nov 21 -287.9 9.9 249.7
Nov 18 -404.2 -187.1 622.9
Month to date 271.9 2,255.5 -2,144.2
Year to date -7,357.0 11,148.0 -2,129.6
Source: The Korea Exchange
