SEOUL, Dec 15 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 15 -290.6* 3.1 485.5 Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5 Dec 01 633.6 1,096.5 -1,680.9 Month to date -569.2 2,296.0 -1,027.4 Year to date -8,198.1 11,188.5 -1,012.8 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 1.27 trillion won ($1.10 billion). ($1 = 1156.2500 Korean won)