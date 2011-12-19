SEOUL, Dec 19 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Dec 19 -206.5 102.4 165.5
Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2
Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7
Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7
Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6
Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7
Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1
Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9
Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3
Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4
Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7
Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5
Month to date -739.4 2,360.0 -716.6
Year to date -8,368.4 11,252.8 -702.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)