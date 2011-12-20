SEOUL, Dec 20 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Dec 20 -334.9 60.2 168.4
Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6
Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2
Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7
Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7
Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6
Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7
Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1
Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9
Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3
Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4
Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7
Month to date -1,108.8 2,419.2 -547.1
Year to date -8,737.7 11,311.7 -532.5
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Eunjee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)