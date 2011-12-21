SEOUL, Dec 21 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 21 286.3 127.3 -568.7 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6 Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2 Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7

Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Month to date -811.6 2,535.6 -1,118.4 Year to date -8,440.6 11,428.1 -1,103.8 Source: The Korea Exchange (Compiled by Eunjee Park; Editing by Chris Lewis)