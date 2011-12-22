SEOUL, Dec 22 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4 Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0 Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8 Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6 Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2 Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7 Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7 Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6 Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7 Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1 Dec 08 203.4 -41.5 -24.9 Dec 07 -25.6 332.0 -288.3 Dec 06 -151.2 271.8 -127.4 Dec 05 -65.2 95.1 -39.7 Dec 02 -102.2 586.9 -495.5

Month to date -793.1 2,662.0 -1,193.1 Year to date -8,422.0 11,554.5 -1,178.5 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting By Iktae Park)