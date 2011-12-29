SEOUL, Dec 29 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Dec 29 -14.4 190.6 -99.0
Dec 28 31.4 -17.0 184.2
Dec 27 91.6 199.0 -209.3
Dec 26 84.2 -54.0 12.9
Dec 23 190.2 80.9 -530.5
Dec 22 -25.1 101.8 -75.4
Dec 21 329.9 151.9 -569.0
Dec 20 -324.0 49.3 166.8
Dec 19 -240.9 101.1 166.6
Dec 16 32.1 -33.7 145.2
Dec 15 -286.4 -1.3 485.7
Dec 14 -345.0 38.9 242.7
Dec 13 -207.1 67.0 388.6
Dec 12 -0.2 -127.3 -66.7
Dec 09 -423.5 40.5 579.1
Month to date -395.7 3,051.4 -1,834.6
Year to date -8,024.7 11,943.9 -1,820.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
(Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)