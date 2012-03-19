BRIEF-RBS appoints Mark Seligman as a non-exec director
* Mark Seligman has been appointed as a non-executive director of rbs with effect from April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SEOUL, March 19 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 19 34.7 -112.0 82.8 Mar 16 -1.7 -149.9 151.8 Mar 15 169.0 -249.9 77.5 Mar 14 535.9 41.3 -479.2 Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1 Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3 Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4 Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5 Mar 6 -226.3 -117.6 298.5 Mar 5 -47.1 -153.7 272.1 Mar 2 374.8 18.8 -314.3 Feb 29 532.5 159.4 -525.3 Feb 28 -81.3 202.2 -161.5 Feb 27 -28.8 -209.4 300.8 Feb 24 170.7 -99.3 -67.7 Month to date 351.0 -474.9 513.0 Year to date 10,928.5 -2,858.1 -6,418.0 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)
Feb 24 British property website Rightmove reported higher 2016 profit as more customers logged on to its sites to buy and sell houses, but said traffic to its website generated fewer leads for brokers as the Brexit vote dampened housing market activity.
* Signed an option agreement for right to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy street, W1, for 98.5 mln stg