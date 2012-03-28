SEOUL, March 28 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 28 -72.9 84.8 8.6 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7 Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7 Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4 Mar 19 34.5 -63.3 83.0

Mar 16 -1.7 -149.9 151.8 Mar 15 169.0 -249.9 77.5

Mar 14 535.9 41.3 -479.2 Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1 Mar 12 -146.6 -115.5 286.3

Mar 9 16.6 -8.2 -102.4

Mar 8 -420.9 142.1 203.1 Mar 7 -370.8 128.6 350.5

Month to date 437.2 -1,103.2 1,335.5 Year to date 11,014.7 -3,486.5 -5,595.5 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net buyers for 10 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net xx won worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)