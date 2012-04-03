SEOUL, April 3 - Daily net trading in shares on South
Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of
investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Apr 03 252.2 -70.8 -392.4
Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3
Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0
Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5
Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0
Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6
Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9
Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7
Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7
Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7
Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4
Mar 19 34.5 -63.3 83.0
Mar 16 -1.7 -149.9 151.8
Mar 15 169.0 -249.9 77.5
Mar 14 535.9 41.3 -479.2
Mar 13 120.5 82.6 -313.1
Month to date 234.4 33.7 -398.7
Year to date 11,319.2 -3,371.3 -5,904.4
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net buyers for 10 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
xx won worth.
