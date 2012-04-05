BRIEF-Union National Bank Egypt FY profit rises
* FY net profit EGP 180.5 million versus EGP 160 million year ago
SEOUL, April 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 05 -38.5 110.5 66.9 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7 Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7 Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4 Mar 19 34.5 -63.3 83.0 Mar 16 -1.7 -149.9 151.8 Mar 15 169.0 -249.9 77.5 Month to date 435.6 5.8 -161.5 Year to date 11,520.4 -3,399.2 -5,667.1 Source: The Korea Exchange (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Petrochemical shares boosted Saudi Arabia's bourse in early trade on Sunday after oil prices firmed at the end of last week, while small and mid-sized stocks were the main movers on other Gulf markets.
* H1 consol net profit after tax EGP 131.2 million versus EGP 13.4 million year ago