Dubai Arabtec reports wider Q4 loss, seeks 1.5bln dirham rights issue
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
SEOUL, April 10 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 10 -123.5 62.5 -64.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Mar 22 -49.9 -110.3 97.7 Mar 21 -150.9 -218.0 341.7 Mar 20 12.4 -33.5 176.4 Month to date 525.2 -346.5 153.5 Year to date 11,610.0 -3,751.5 -5,352.2 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
* For January attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisition amounted to RMB334 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: