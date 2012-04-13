SEOUL, April 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 13 -211.3* 314.4 -127.8 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Month to date 209.6 -195.6 357.6 Year to date 11,294.4 -3,601.6 -5,148.1 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total selling for the period to a net 716.9 billion won ($628.50 million)worth. ($1 = 1140.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)