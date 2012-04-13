BRIEF-We Retail Pcl says FY net loss 97.8 mln baht
* Fy net loss 97.8 million baht versus loss of 5 million baht
SEOUL, April 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 13 -211.3* 314.4 -127.8 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Month to date 209.6 -195.6 357.6 Year to date 11,294.4 -3,601.6 -5,148.1 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total selling for the period to a net 716.9 billion won ($628.50 million)worth. ($1 = 1140.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
LONDON, Feb 20 The British government has no intention of revoking its withdrawal from the European Union once the formal exit process has been triggered, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Monday.
OSLO/STOCKHOLM/COPENHAGEN, Feb 20 Joakim Bakka, a 29-year-old shop worker, was so desperate to get into Norway's booming housing market that he was prepared to borrow money at 13 percent for a deposit to buy a home.