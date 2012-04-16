SEOUL, April 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 16 -165.7 -34.8 380.1 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Month to date 73.4 180.7 609.4 Year to date 11,158.1 -3,224.3 -4,596.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)