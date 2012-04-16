U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 3 pct in Jan - ELFA
Feb 23 Borrowings by U.S. companies for capital investments rose 3 percent in January, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
SEOUL, April 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 16 -165.7 -34.8 380.1 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Mar 27 344.6 -115.2 -211.6 Mar 26 -45.1 -289.1 305.9 Mar 23 48.1 4.2 103.7 Month to date 73.4 180.7 609.4 Year to date 11,158.1 -3,224.3 -4,596.3 Source: The Korea Exchange (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* On Feb. 22, Ultra 10-Year Treasury Futures reached 315,730 contracts traded
MILAN, Feb 23 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Thursday a record 13 billion euro ($13.74 billion) share issue had been 99.8 percent subscribed.