BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
SEOUL, April 19 - Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 19* -94.3 -11.8 63.8 Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2 Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9 Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Month to date -400.5 166.4 964.6 Year to date 10,684.3 -3,238.6 -4,541.1 Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 639.6 billion won ($562.41 million) worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1137.2500 Korean won) (Compiled by Jin-kyu Kang)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.