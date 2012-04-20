SEOUL, April 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Apr 20 -327.8* -124.4 418.9 Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1 Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2 Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9 Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3 Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3 Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2 Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2 Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0 Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0 Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0 Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8 Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9 Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3 Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0 Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5 Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0 Month to date -721.3 35.1 1,383.7 Year to date 10,363.5 -3,369.9 -4,121.9 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 960.4 billion won ($843.83 million)worth. (If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com) ($1 = 1138.1500 Korean won) (Compiled by Eun Jee Park)