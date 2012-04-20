SEOUL, April 20 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Apr 20 -327.8* -124.4 418.9
Apr 19 -87.3 -18.8 64.1
Apr 18 -122.4 38.2 76.2
Apr 17 -301.1 3.7 213.9
Apr 16 -121.8 -79.1 381.3
Apr 13 29.4 412.0 -128.3
Apr 12 -356.8 191.3 201.2
Apr 10 -82.3 21.2 -61.2
Apr 09 -57.4 -86.5 236.0
Apr 06 229.0 -285.8 142.0
Apr 05 3.0 68.0 68.0
Apr 04 225.9 -124.8 169.8
Apr 03 266.0 -84.4 -391.9
Apr 02 -17.7 104.5 -6.3
Mar 30 22.1 81.1 -1.0
Mar 29 37.4 27.0 90.5
Mar 28 -62.2 58.1 9.0
Month to date -721.3 35.1 1,383.7
Year to date 10,363.5 -3,369.9 -4,121.9
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
960.4 billion won ($843.83 million)worth.
(If you have a query or comment on this story, send an email to
news.feedback.asia@thomsonreuters.com)
($1 = 1138.1500 Korean won)
(Compiled by Eun Jee Park)