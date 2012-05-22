SEOUL, May 22 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investor as of 0720 GMT, in billions of won. A
negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
May 22 -28.4* -26.9 107.6
May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0
May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6
May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5
May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3
May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1
May 14 -157.2 116.9 93.9
May 11 -167.4 -23.4 267.2
May 10 -207.8 135.5 244.4
May 09 -343.7 -56.3 219.4
May 08 -323.2 94.7 134.1
May 07 -442.5 124.3 456.4
May 04 -96.5 63.6 44.1
May 03 -132.7 14.7 28.5
May 02 -131.9 60.6 127.7
Apr 30 313.5 6.9 -278.6
Month to date-3,246.2 844.3 2,502.9
Year to date 7,812.1 -2,188.5 -2,406.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors have been net sellers for 15 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net
3,246.1 billion won ($2.78 billion).
($1 = 1168.9500 Korean won)
