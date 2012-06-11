SEOUL, June 11 Daily net trading in shares on
South Korea's main stock exchange by three major
categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South
Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL
Jun 09 134.5* 103.3 -252.2
Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0
Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1
Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6
Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7
Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1
May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7
May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8
May 29 29.6 185.3 -305.6
May 25 -135.1 215.0 -47.3
May 24 -232.2 145.9 4.1
May 23 -382.0 177.6 168.3
May 22 -3.9 -51.8 109.5
May 21 -57.9 12.5 87.0
May 18 -429.8 134.7 288.6
May 17 -51.4 129.4 107.5
May 16 -491.2 31.8 272.3
May 15 -184.5 32.2 24.1
Month to date -346.0 613.3 -1,021.5
Year to date 6,908.4 -854.1 -3,497.1
Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive
sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net
448.1 billion won ($381.26 million) worth.
($1 = 1175.3000 Korean won)
