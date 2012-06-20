BRIEF-Washington Prime Group Q4 adjusted FFO per share $0.48 excluding items
* Washington Prime Group reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 results
SEOUL, June 20 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won. A negative figure indicates net selling.
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 20 220.5* -53.2 -153.3 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Jun 05 -341.9 391.8 -214.6 Jun 04 -272.7 -84.0 -142.7 Jun 01 -201.3 33.8 123.1 May 31 -20.2 -48.9 47.7 May 30 158.1 70.6 61.8 Month to date 520.7 900.2 -2,206.7 Year to date 7,775.1 -567.2 -4,682.3 Source: The Korea Exchange
*Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 788.9 billion won ($682.19 million) worth. ($1 = 1156.4250 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)
* Guardian Capital Group Limited (tsx: gcg; gcg.a) announces 2016 operating results
* hy net profit after tax attributable to equity holders of perpetual limited $66.035 million, +3%