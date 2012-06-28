BRIEF-Agility Health says Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG $1,089,928.10
* Agility LLC has agreed to pay FPCG a total of $1,089,928.10
SEOUL, June 28 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jun 28 -65.8* 28.4 15.2 Jun 27 -241.4 40.3 201.3 Jun 26 -303.0 80.4 246.9 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Jun 14 76.7 187.1 -276.4 Jun 13 156.7 -33.7 -151.1 Jun 12 -49.3 89.9 42.4 Jun 11 218.8 15.4 -250.2 Jun 08 5.7 47.9 -59.0 Jun 07 307.9 142.2 -475.1 Month to date -785.8 1,192.9 -541.4 Year to date 6,468.6 -274.5 -3,017.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors were net sellers for five consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 1,348.6 billion won ($1.17 billion)worth. ($1 = 1156.2250 Korean won) (Reporting by Iktae Park; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)
SAO PAULO, Feb 21 Ternium SA has agreed to buy 100 percent of Thyssenkrupp's Brazilian mill CSA, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Ternium will pay Thyssenkrupp 1.26 billion euros, and assume 0.3 billion euros in CSA's debt. (Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)
NEW YORK, Feb 21 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, fended off investor skepticism on the second day of its IPO roadshow on Tuesday, betting on the charisma of CEO Evan Spiegel, 26, whom it introduced as a "once in a generation founder."