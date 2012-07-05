SEOUL, July 5 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):

FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 5 13.8* 185.6 -165.1 Jul 4 173.3 98.4 -148.8 Jul 3 24.5 311.1 -414.6 Jul 2 41.2 132.9 -145.7 Jun 29 -154.5 297.3 -223.9 Jun 28 -62.3 24.8 15.3 Jun 27 -241.4 40.3 201.3 Jun 26 -303.0 80.4 246.9 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Jun 20 236.4 -62.4 -153.4 Jun 19 193.2 -10.7 -166.5 Jun 18 375.2 31.5 -383.2 Jun 15 -200.7 174.7 -99.7 Month to date 252.8 728.0 -874.1 Year to date 6570.4 747.2 -4,114.8

Source: The Korea Exchange

* Foreign investors were net buyers for four consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 252.8 billion won ($222.58 million) worth. ($1 = 1135.7500 Korean won) (Reporting by Laeticia Ock)