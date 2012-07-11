BRIEF-Thanachart Capital pcl posts FY net profit 6.01 billion baht
* Fy net interest income 28.47 billion baht versus 27.73 billion baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling):
FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Jul 11 -240.5* 2.9 230.5 Jul 10 -116.2 -24.5 172.0 Jul 9 -334.5 -43.6 245.7 Jul 6 18.1 -160.3 188.0 Jul 5 14.0 185.8 -165.5 Jul 4 173.3 98.4 -148.8 Jul 3 24.5 311.1 -414.6 Jul 2 41.2 132.9 -145.7 Jun 29 -154.5 297.3 -223.9 Jun 28 -62.3 24.8 15.3 Jun 27 -241.4 40.3 201.3 Jun 26 -303.0 80.4 246.9 Jun 25 -498.2 132.3 549.4 Jun 22 -240.2 -4.1 732.1 Jun 21 26.2 24.7 -79.4 Month to date -420.2 502.7 -38.3 Year to date 5,897.4 521.9 -3,279.0
Source: The Korea Exchange
* Foreign investors have been net sellers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 691.2 billion won ($604.34 million) worth. ($1 = 1143.7250 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)
* Q4 net sales 471.6 million Swedish crowns ($52.57 million) versus 467.0 million crowns year ago
* Announce appointment of Justin Lockwood as chief financial officer