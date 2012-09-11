SEOUL, Sept 11 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Sep 11 165.4* -205.5 34.3 Sep 10 198.1 -51.0 -146.1 Sep 07 312.8 377.0 -703.5 Sep 06 -177.1 67.8 108.3 Sep 05 -47.3 -450.8 506.7 Sep 04 24.8 -49.4 38.5 Sep 03 50.8 -5.7 -51.4 Aug 31 -53.4 -114.8 166.1 Aug 30 -139.5 -192.8 321.0 Aug 29 -84.3 189.5 -101.3 Aug 28 -98.8 -61.2 158.6 Aug 27 348.9 -151.5 -160.7 Aug 24 -223.5 47.3 183.3 Aug 23 77.9 -62.2 -6.1 Aug 22 177.7 -168.0 10.9 Aug 21 250.9 -58.4 -176.4 Month to date 527.5 -317.7 -213.2 Year to date 12,077.5 2,098.2 -10,147.1 Source: The Korea Exchange * Foreign investors have been net buyers for 3 consecutive sessions, bringing their total purchases for the period to a net 676.3 billion won ($598.81 million) worth. ($1 = 1129.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)