SEOUL, Oct 16 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 16 -40.9* 12.5 33.1 Oct 15 -171.1 139.1 43.6 Oct 12 -288.0 114.7 182.4 Oct 11 -200.5 -342.0 542.9 Oct 10 84.1 -278.9 389.4 Oct 9 -66.0 38.6 31.9 Oct 8 400.6 -139.7 177.7 Oct 5 -70.2 153.1 -80.5 Oct 4 -20.3 -125.2 130.3 Oct 2 44.6 -103.5 47.0 Sep 28 224.8 -61.8 -54.0 Sep 27 -108.5 37.7 82.8 Sep 26 44.0 -177.6 130.2 Sep 25 1.8 66.5 9.5 Sep 24 14.5 -22.9 11.4 Month to date -368.3 -590.0 1,587.3 Year to date 15,222.4 1,096.9 -10,946.3 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 700.5 billion won ($630.78 million)worth. ($1 = 1110.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)