SEOUL, Oct 25 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Oct 25 -4.6* -78.3 69.3 Oct 24 -319.2 175.9 114.2 Oct 23 -54.7 -148.5 206.5 Oct 22 -71.1 -66.0 132.2 Oct 19 -220.0 211.5 14.0 Oct 18 53.5 215.5 -249.6 Oct 17 24.8 127.2 -152.1 Oct 16 -34.4 8.8 30.3 Oct 15 -171.1 139.1 43.6 Oct 12 -288.0 114.7 182.4 Oct 11 -200.5 -342.0 542.9 Oct 10 84.1 -278.9 389.4 Oct 9 -66.0 38.6 31.9 Oct 8 400.6 -139.7 177.7 Oct 5 -70.2 153.1 -80.5 Month to date -953.1 -156.3 1,719.1 Year to date 14,637.6 1,530.5 -10,814.5 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 669.6 billion won ($606.71 million) worth. ($1 = 1103.6500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daum Kim)