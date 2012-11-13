BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings says will respond to Marcato’S presentation
* Buffalo wild wings inc says company welcomes input from shareholders and will respond to marcato’s presentation in due course Further company coverage:
SEOUL, Nov 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Nov 13 -5.0* -14.0 9.2 Nov 12 -155.1 104.8 36.9 Nov 9 -265.0 59.1 189.1 Nov 8 -117.8 -301.2 400.6 Nov 7 132.9 -33.0 -106.6 Nov 6 3.8 164.3 -167.0 Nov 5 -52.8 -11.2 72.0 Nov 2 141.0 401.7 -197.1 Nov 1 208.8 -381.8 162.3 Oct 31 -40.3 214.5 -165.7 Oct 30 103.2 27.7 -134.3 Oct 29 -131.4 240.8 -121.5 Oct 26 -165.9 9.4 160.6 Oct 25 -3.1 -74.1 67.5 Oct 24 -319.2 175.9 114.2 Month to date -109.1 -11.4 399.4 Year to date 14,295.4 2,015.8 -10,677.7 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 4 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 542.9 billion won ($498.74 million) worth. ($1 = 1088.5500 Korean won) (Reporting by Jane Chung)
By Trevor Hunnicutt NEW YORK, Feb 22 Investors galloped into stocks for the third straight week, delivering U.S.-based funds invested in companies abroad the most cash since August 2015, Investment Company Institute data released on Wednesday show. World stock funds attracted $5.3 billion, the most since August 2015, the trade group said, as investors built up bets in relatively low-priced markets. "There is a perennial value investor who recognizes that we've had one
BERLIN, Feb 22 Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) have drafted a law to discourage corporations from granting high pay packages to top managers by capping the tax deductions they can get through writing them off as business expenses.