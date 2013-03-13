SEOUL, Mar 13 Daily net trading in shares on South Korea's main stock exchange by three major categories of investors as of 0720 GMT, in billions of South Korean won (a negative figure indicates net selling): FOREIGNERS INSTITUTIONS RETAIL Mar 13 -10.0* -53.5 66.4 Mar 12 -90.0 -35.7 123.3 Mar 11 -207.2 378.0 -164.8 Mar 8 -3.2 75.5 -72.1 Mar 7 -51.4 -103.5 149.2 Mar 6 25.8 60.6 -78.2 Mar 5 92.1 -77.8 -4.2 Mar 4 416.1 -418.4 15.0 Feb 28 204.2 282.8 -459.4 Feb 27 -17.9 63.5 -50.2 Feb 26 -38.2 23.3 135.2 Feb 25 37.7 -98.9 72.0 Feb 22 25.7 188.0 -196.9 Feb 21 283.8 -279.9 14.1 Feb 20 583.0 226.0 -760.9 Feb 19 63.3 8.4 -65.5 Month to date 172.2 -174.8 34.6 Year to date -159.8 1,163.8 -654.0 Source: The Korea Exchange *Foreign investors have been net sellers for 5 consecutive sessions, bringing their total sales for the period to a net 361.8 billion won ($330.32 million) worth. ($1 = 1095.3000 Korean won) (Reporting by Narae Kim)